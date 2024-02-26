The University of Malta (UM) is proud to announce a research initiative aimed at strengthening the sustainability and growth of the freight and logistics sector in Malta. In collaboration with the Research, Innovation & Development Trust (RIDT) and generously funded by the HSBC Malta Foundation, this ambitious project marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges and opportunities in this vital industry of logistics and transport.Situated strategically in the Mediterranean Sea, the Maltese islands have played a pivotal role in facilitating the expansion of local and international freight and logistics operations. Despite this, a noticeable gap exists in research and data availability, hindering further progress and optimization within the sector.

Recognizing the urgency and importance of addressing these gaps, UM, RIDT, and the HSBC Malta Foundation have united to embark on a comprehensive research project. With a substantial donation of €150,000 from the HSBC Malta Foundation, the project aims to explore the sustainability of freight transport while emphasising its critical role in the economic development of the islands.

The "Sustainable Freight Transport" multi-year initiative will delve into various facets of the sector, including Malta's potential as a regional transshipment hub for high-end goods, local freight sector mapping, and the formulation of actionable recommendations for sustainable sectoral development.

Led by academics Prof. Maria Attard from the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development (ICCSD), Prof. Alexander Micallef from the Faculty of Engineering, and Dr. Enrico Dagostini from the Faculty of Economics, Management, and Accountancy (FEMA), the project represents a collaborative effort across diverse disciplines.

Prof. Attard expressed optimism about the project's potential impact, stating, "We are also hoping to manage to bring together stakeholders in the sector to further develop growth in freight and logistics."

Commenting on the partnership, the UM Rector, Prof Alfred Vella, underscored the university's commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change within critical sectors of the economy.

In alignment with HSBC Malta Foundation's commitment to sustainability and community development, the CEO of HSBC Malta emphasised the significance of investing in research initiatives that pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous future. "The HSBC Foundation is keen to support research initiatives that have a clear sustainability focus and address sectors that have a significant potential for growth in the islands. The Foundation is also very pleased to be partnering once again with the University of Malta in this respect." said Geoffrey Fichte CEO for HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. on behalf of the HSBC Malta Foundation.

As the research project commences, stakeholders, policymakers, and industry players are invited to join forces in supporting this transformative project, which promises to shape the future of freight and logistics in Malta and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.