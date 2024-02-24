During European Microfinance Week, LuxFLAG brought together the European impact investment industry in Luxembourg for a panel discussion focused on impact labels, especially the LuxFLAG Microfinance Label, and their potential for promoting sustainable investments. After a short talk about the historical evolution of the microfinance market, the discussion addressed the regulatory implications for impact asset managers.

This session can be of a particular interest for investors looking for microfinance investment opportunities who need to understand the current challenges asset managers face when making impact investment decisions. Investment professionals, but not only, will share their vision of the future developments in microfinance in the financially excluded regions and their implications for the investment fund industry.

Panel Speakers:

Aurélien Hollard, CMS Luxembourg

Anna Letta, LuxFLAG

Benoit Bouet, responsAbility

TATIANA Kalinina, Triodos Investment Management

Organised by e-MFP, European Microfinance Week 2023 was the top event in the financial inclusion calendar and a unique meeting point for all professionals working in the inclusive finance sector worldwide. With an unparalleled program and prestigious speakers, EMW is widely recognised for its high quality sessions and excellent networking opportunities. The three day event attracts leading experts, opinion-leaders and policy-makers to its plenaries and workshop sessions tackling front line topics.

