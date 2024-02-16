Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 40 is now available
In this issue:
News bulletin
- The new Consumer Credit Directive
- New Directive on distance marketing and conclusion of financial services contracts
- Public consultation on guidelines on the management of ESG risks
- ESAs release initial rules under DORA for ICT and third-party risk management; MFSA consults on national implementation
- CESOP Directive transposed into national law via amendments to the VAT Regulations
- Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) Agreement
- Publication of Bill amending the Virtual Financial Assets Act (VFAA)
- Changes to Chapter 3 of the VFA Rulebook published by the MFSA
- Guidance on ML/TF risk factors extended to crypto-asset service providers (CASPs)
- EBA's third consultation package and the Commission's Delegated Acts in relation to MiCA
- ESMA consults on reverse solicitation under MiCA
Insights
- Governance and management of climate-related and environmental risks as two of the ECB's supervisory priorities for 2024-2025
- GRC in Malta: Preparing for Regulatory Compliance Visits – Best Practices for Success
