Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 40 is now available

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • The new Consumer Credit Directive
  • New Directive on distance marketing and conclusion of financial services contracts
  • Public consultation on guidelines on the management of ESG risks
  • ESAs release initial rules under DORA for ICT and third-party risk management; MFSA consults on national implementation
  • CESOP Directive transposed into national law via amendments to the VAT Regulations
  • Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) Agreement
  • Publication of Bill amending the Virtual Financial Assets Act (VFAA)
  • Changes to Chapter 3 of the VFA Rulebook published by the MFSA
  • Guidance on ML/TF risk factors extended to crypto-asset service providers (CASPs)
  • EBA's third consultation package and the Commission's Delegated Acts in relation to MiCA
  • ESMA consults on reverse solicitation under MiCA

Insights

  • Governance and management of climate-related and environmental risks as two of the ECB's supervisory priorities for 2024-2025
  • GRC in Malta: Preparing for Regulatory Compliance Visits – Best Practices for Success

Register your interest for our upcoming Annual Banking & Payments Law Seminar here.

1425386a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.