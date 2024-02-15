ARTICLE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the introduction of the e-legislation portal during the Cabinet meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The UAE has launched a comprehensive legislation platform, uaelegislation.gov.ae, encompassing federal laws, decrees, bylaws, and executive decisions issued since the establishment of the UAE in 1971 up to the present day.

In the Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed presented the UAE's legislative plan, emphasizing the successful completion of over 73 legislations spanning various sectors, including government finance, banking, education, health, and regulation. This achievement, considered the highest since the country's establishment, resulted from collaborative efforts involving 50 government teams and 1,500 specialists.

The initiative aims to ensure that UAE legislation remains current, adaptable, accessible, and responsive to changes, fostering a regulatory environment conducive to business and positioning the UAE as a global leader in promoting a business-friendly atmosphere.

The e-legislation portal serves as a vital tool in achieving these objectives, providing convenient access to a comprehensive collection of legislative documents issued over the years in both English and Arabic languages. This contributes to transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the UAE legal sector. The launch is viewed as a significant step toward a modern and efficient legal sector in the UAE, facilitating legal research for legal professionals, students, and the public.

