Over the last 20 years the GCC, particularly UAE and Saudi Arabia, has seen some dramatic developments which has led to the increased attraction of funds into and out of the region.

Imran Mufti, our Saudi-based projects partner, is in conversation with Dr Shuja Ali, managing director of ICON Investment Consultants, and Ed Brown, who leads our Middle East funds and financial services practice.

Drawing on their experience, they discuss:

What the drivers are for what can be perceived as a "Gold Rush" into the region, specifically recent activity in Saudi Arabia;

Concerns and considerations that investors might need to be aware of when looking to deploy capital in the region;

What investors can expect from a regulatory perspective; and

A view on what the future holds for fund and investment activity in the region.

Listen for an insightful and practical outlook into the future of funds in the GCC.

Listen to the episode

self

Listen to more episodes in our 'Listen Up' podcast

Subscribe to 'Listen Up' on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.