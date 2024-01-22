The 28th Edition of the BOV Retrospective Art Exhibitions series featuring works by contemporary artist Noel Galea Bason was officially inaugurated on the 16th January 2024 by H.E. Dr George Vella, President of Malta. The exhibition is being hosted by Bank of Valletta at the Gran Salon within the Museum of Archaeology, Auberge de Provence in Valletta.

Addressing the guests present at the ceremony, BOV Chairman Dr Gordon Cordina said, "Noel might not be a household name, however his works are 'owned' by everyone on the Maltese islands as he has been designing Malta's coins for years. He has an impressive portfolio of special commemorative creations as well as an innovative offshoot from traditional bas reliefs that deal with humanity's existential pain as well as the struggle between man and woman among others. The works on show in this exhibition reveal a definite break made by the artist from the formality of coin design."

"This exhibition forms part of the celebration of BOV's 50th Anniversary and also commemorates the 25th anniversary since our very first exhibition in this series organised in 1999," continued the BOV Chairman. "The works exhibited span over 5 decades with the earliest one from 1976 leading to the present day, showcasing the evolution of the artist."

"Noel Galea Bason is an exceptional artist, meticulous in his work, thoughtful and provocative in his ideas, innovative in the way he developed the art of bas-relief, as well as a sculptor of both private and public art," said the exhibition's curator Dr Joseph P Cassar. "His expertise has been in demand since he graduated from the 'Scuola dell'Arte della Medaglia' in 1978, fulfilling an impressive portfolio of special commemorative creations. Noel found his niche at the Malta Mint at the Central Bank of Malta, becoming the first Maltese to design coins for his homeland, since the departure of the Knights of St John. The British minted their own coins in England, so Noel fulfilled this role after a gap of some 175 years when Malta started to mint its own coins."

"I can positively state that this exhibition is one of the most important cultural exhibitions on the cultural calendar for 2024 and this exhibition of coins, medallions, sculptures, drawings and reliefs is one of National Importance," continued Dr Cassar. "The biographical synopsis and artistic reproductions found in the catalogues accompanying the BOV retrospective art exhibitions have become reference points for art students and anyone interested in Malta's artistic heritage."

Noel Galea Bason's retrospective exhibition is being accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue including a biographical synopsis and reproductions in colour of all the exhibits on display.

The Exhibition can be viewed every day from Monday to Sunday except on Tuesdays between 0900hrs and 1700hrs (last admission at 1630 hours) and will be open until Sunday 25th February 2024.

