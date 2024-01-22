Japan:
Publication Of The Revised "Basic Perspectives Of 'Guidelines For Personal Guarantee Provided By Business Owners' In The Event Of The Closure Of A Business"
22 January 2024
Anderson Mori & Tomotsune
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
１ はじめに
金融庁は、2023年11月23日付で、「経営者保証に関するガイドライン研究会」が、「廃業時における『経営者保証に関するガイドライン』の基本的考え方」（以下「基本的考え方」という。）を改定したこと（以下「本改定」といい、本改定後の基本的考え方を「改定後の基本的考え方」という。）を公表した
1。
基本的考え方（2022年3月公表）は、中小企業の廃業時に焦点を当て、中小企業の経営規律の確保に配慮しつつ、「経営者保証ガイドライン」（以下「経営者保証GL」という。）の趣旨・内容を明確化し、その手続の進め方や関係者に求められる対応を明記したものであり、そこに記載されている内容は、「経営者保証に関するガイドライン」Q&Aとあわせて、実務上重要な位置付けを有する。
To view the full article click here
Originally Published by Shojihomu Co., Ltd.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Japan
Navigating Gift City, The New Global Financial Hub
IndusLaw
In a move to make India a hub for global capital flow, Gujarat International Finance Tech-City ("GIFT City") was established by the Government of India in April 2015 near Gandhinagar, Gujarat...
New Overseas Investment Regulations And Rules
ALMT Legal
The Central Government recently notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 ("Rules"). In furtherance to these Rules, the Reserve Bank of India...