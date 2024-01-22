１　はじめに

金融庁は、2023年11月23日付で、「経営者保証に関するガイドライン研究会」が、「廃業時における『経営者保証に関するガイドライン』の基本的考え方」（以下「基本的考え方」という。）を改定したこと（以下「本改定」といい、本改定後の基本的考え方を「改定後の基本的考え方」という。）を公表した 1

基本的考え方（2022年3月公表）は、中小企業の廃業時に焦点を当て、中小企業の経営規律の確保に配慮しつつ、「経営者保証ガイドライン」（以下「経営者保証GL」という。）の趣旨・内容を明確化し、その手続の進め方や関係者に求められる対応を明記したものであり、そこに記載されている内容は、「経営者保証に関するガイドライン」Q&Aとあわせて、実務上重要な位置付けを有する。

