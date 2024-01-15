At the start of the year, FinanceMalta was already anticipating a packed schedule, and 2023 really lived up to expectations.

Apart from the ever-intensifying timetable of events, FinanceMalta was also very involved in the launch of the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council's (MFSAC) drawing up of the national strategy for financial services. The launch of the strategy in March was just the beginning of an intense period, and I am honoured to be appointed to the project management team of the MFSAC which will serve to align FinanceMalta's promotional strategy to the its initiatives. Over 175 action points identified by the strategy are being assessed, planned and implemented, with some due to be in place by the end of this year.

The year also saw the appointment of a new Chief Operations Officer, Graziella Grech. The Henley MBA graduate has 26 years of experience in branch banking at HSBC Malta. Her leadership skills and dedication to excellence make her the perfect fit to guide the organisation to new heights.

FinanceMalta has also been busy with its FinTalks series of podcasts, which have transmitted a wide variety of messages across our platforms, showcasing important insights from companies operating on the island.

The number of events attended by FinanceMalta in the last quarter of the year was daunting, and three stood out for their impact. One of these was the Start-Up Festival held in Malta in early October and organized by Malta Enterprise, which is an important showcase for budding entrepreneurs, as well as for investors seeking inspiring innovation. In November, FinanceMalta also attended the European Captive Forum 2023, held in Luxembourg, an important event for the many captive insurance companies in Malta, and a chance for the island to explain its competitive advantage to many others. Later that month, FinanceMalta also attended the Web Summit in Lisbon, within the framework of the "inMalta" initiative in cooperation with other government entities and some FinanceMalta members.

The team is already working on next year's busy programme and is constantly assessing other ways to disseminate its message about all that Malta offers as an international financial jurisdiction. One particular event to look out for is the Members' Meeting on the 18th of January 2024. We look forward to meeting all our members in person to relay our promotional plan for next year and advise you on how you can benefit most from your membership.

We look forward to continue working with you in 2024 and, on behalf of the Team and Board of FinanceMalta, I wish you and your families a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Dr. Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

