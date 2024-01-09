The Malta Financial Services Authority has launched a framework for Notified Professional Investor Funds (NPIFs), a new fund structure that benefits from a streamlined onboarding process.

NPIFs are a special type of non-retail collective investment scheme, which are notified to the Authority and solely available to professional and/or qualifying investors. They are governed by a set of proportionate and risk-based criteria. They must be serviced by specified, regulated service providers, and should fall within the established asset thresholds.

The establishment of this framework is one of a number of key regulatory and policy initiatives being undertaken by the Authority in relation to asset management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.