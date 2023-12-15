ARTICLE

The rapid advancement of quantum computing has garnered global attention, with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) emerging as a leader in recognizing its immense potential. Through substantial investments in research and development, the UAE has positioned itself as a hub for cutting-edge quantum computing facilities. In 2019, the country launched its National quantum program, aimed at developing practical applications of quantum technologies. To further solidify its position, the UAE announced ambitious plans in 2020 to construct one of the most powerful quantum computers in the world. Such are the vision of the leadership.

Quantum technology can revolutionize healthcare, finance and logistics. Leading computing companies offer quantum cloud services enabling convenient access for businesses. This paves the way for the quantum era, with projected industry value of $1.3 Trillion by 2035. Quantum technology's commercial potential drew Billions in investments, with $2.35 Billions contributed to start-ups in 2022. This surpasses the previous record, reflecting growing confidence in quantum viability, resulting in increased global patents.

Finance stands to benefit in the long term from quantum computing. Potential applications in the financial sector include portfolio and risk management, asset-liability management, collateral optimization and encryption-related activities. Quantum computing can empower industry leaders to enhance their decision-making processes, allocate resources more effectively and tailor services to meet the evolving needs of customers. Furthermore, quantum computing can drive breakthrough innovations in areas such as carbon capture, new fuels, batteries, fertilizers, catalysts and more.

Quantum technology also has the potential to transform sustainability efforts. The century-old Haber-Bosch process, responsible for approximately 2 percent of global CO2 emissions, could be revolutionized through quantum advancements. By leveraging quantum technology, the cost-effectiveness of green ammonia production could be significantly improved, potentially enabling its use as fuel in ships by 2030. This shift would accelerate the adoption of green technologies, contributing to the global pursuit of net-zero emissions.

Banking industry giants such as Bank of America, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and BBVA are investing in quantum computing initiatives and exploring partnerships with quantum start-ups. Their efforts include testing quantum computers for mathematical operations and credit risk profiling, as well as exploring applications like portfolio simulation and optimization.

In conclusion, quantum technology represents the next major trend in the tech world, with the UAE leading the way in its development. The projected economic impact across various industries is substantial, attracting significant investments and spurring innovation.

