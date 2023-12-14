Back to 2023 – Forward to 2024

On 27 September 2023, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) published its Mutual Evaluation Report on Luxembourg's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework. Compared to the mutual evaluation of 2010, Luxembourg has made significant efforts. While Luxembourg was often only partially compliant with FATF Recommendations in 2010, the 2023 report shows that Luxembourg is now largely compliant or compliant in almost all areas. The assessment is composed of two elements: (i) "technical compliance" aims to assess whether AML/CFT laws, regulations and other measures are in line with FATF Recommendations and are supported by an appropriate Luxembourg institutional framework; (ii) "efficiency" seeks to assess whether these AML/CFT systems are operational and to what extent Luxembourg has achieved the defined objectives set by the FATF. For both elements, Luxembourg received good to very good results. Luxembourg financial sector authorities and market players are also praised for showing a strong understanding of the AML risks to which Luxembourg is exposed, given the importance and international nature of its financial centre. The FATF highlights the key role of the Financial Intelligence Unit in producing and disseminating a wide range of highquality financial intelligence products which are widely used by law enforcement and other authorities and the constructive and good quality mutual legal assistance, extradition and international co-operation. As an improvement point, the FATF recommends, among others, that market players continue their efforts to understand the risks relating to financing of terrorism, particularly professionals from the non-financial sector offering trust and company services. The report summarises the AML/CFT measures in place in Luxembourg as at the date of the onsite visit in November 2022.