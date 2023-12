ARTICLE

Alternative Voluntary End-Of-Service Benefits Scheme For UAE Employees: What You Need To Know Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy In a significant move towards enhancing employee benefits and financial security, the UAE government has introduced a voluntary initiative...

Taking Security: A Review Of Mortgage Creation Under Nigerian Law Sefton Fross According to Roy Goode, a financier taking security for an advance is concerned to see that if the debtor's assets are insufficient to meet the claims of all his creditors, the financier will at least be...

Exploring Mortgage Transactions And Stamp Duties In Nigeria's Business Landscape SimmonsCooper Partners In modern banking, the strategic use of mortgages stands as a reliable approach to secure and optimize depositors' funds, particularly when they are channeled into credit facilities like loans.

COP28 The Catalyst For Increased International Investment In The Middle East? Norton Rose Fulbright In January 2023, the Financial Markets Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced unified ESG metrics for regional listed companies, representing an important step...

Offshore Incorporation In Egypt: Leveraging The Territorial Tax Regime And Banking Benefits Andersen in Egypt In the landscape of global finance, Egypt is steadily emerging as a premier destination for offshore incorporation and banking.