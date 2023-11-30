On November 27, 2023, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius is delighted to announce that Mauritius has secured the 63rd position with a rating of 649 points in the Smart City Index (SCI) 8 by Z/Yen, marking its debut in the index for the first time. The SCI evaluates global commercial centers' technological capabilities, considering factors like Innovation Support, Creative Intensity, and Delivery Capability.

Mr. Dhanesswurnath Thakoor, Chief Executive of the FSC, emphasized Mauritius' dedication to building a smart, sustainable, and technologically advanced environment, reflecting the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders to establish Mauritius as a prominent global financial hub. The inclusion in SCI 8 underscores the commitment to elevating the jurisdiction's standing in the index and creating a high-quality living experience for residents.

Access the full communiqué HERE.

