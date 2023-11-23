Statistics Mauritius organized a half-day workshop at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel in Balaclava to mark African Statistics Day 2023. The event, attended by key figures including Finance Minister, The Honorable Renganaden Padayachy and Statistics Board Chairperson Charles Cartier, focused on the theme "Modernising data ecosystems to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

The Minister Padayachy emphasized the role of statistics in decision-making and highlighted the positive economic trends in Mauritius post-COVID-19. Mr. Cartier underscored the importance of timely statistics and highlighted the transformative potential of big data in sectors like healthcare and finance. The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the crucial role of statistics in shaping policies for resilience, innovation, and agility.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

