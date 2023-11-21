self

The new Financial Data Access Regulation (FIDA) is an important regulatory milestone extending the open banking rules which are already known in the payments area to several other types of accounts and investments such as securities accounts and more generally also to the investment funds area. In this new episode, our experts Marc Mouton and Frédéric Schmit offer guidance on the main considerations linked to this new regulation and of data sharing in the financial sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.