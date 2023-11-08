Mauritius:
Streamlining Financial Processes: Introducing A Framework For Digital Signature Utilization In Financial Services
08 November 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has introduced a digital
signature framework to simplify financial processes and improve
efficiency. The framework's focus is to enhance security,
reduce paper usage, and adapt to the digital age.
The Minister of financial services and good governance, Mr.
Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, emphasized that implementing digital
signatures will significantly enhance the capabilities of the
Mauritius International Financial Centre, facilitating a more
streamlined and business-friendly environment.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
