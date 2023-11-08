The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has introduced a digital signature framework to simplify financial processes and improve efficiency. The framework's focus is to enhance security, reduce paper usage, and adapt to the digital age.

The Minister of financial services and good governance, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, emphasized that implementing digital signatures will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Mauritius International Financial Centre, facilitating a more streamlined and business-friendly environment.

