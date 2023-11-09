The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) has released a consultation paper on 31 October 2023 on "Metaverse – Reshaping the Financial Services Sector" for Public Consultation.

The aim of the Consultation paper is to ensure that Mauritius is well-prepared and adaptable to accommodate the evolving digital landscape of the metaverse. The objective is to create a regulatory and business environment that enables stakeholders in the financial services sector to engage with new digital experiences and reap the associated benefits.

The FSC is encouraging stakeholders in the financial services industry and the public to share their feedback and comments via email at fintechconsultation@fscmauritius.org, with a submission deadline of 30 November 2023.

Access the full communiqué HERE.

