Bank of Valletta hosted an event for around 200 of its employees at the Limestone Heritage in Siggiewi, celebrating their employment anniversary at the Bank. These colleagues were commemorating between 15 to 45 years in the Bank's employ where the event brought together a number of employees that have witnessed the evolution of the banking and financial services industry in Malta and the way that Bank of Valletta continued to develop its banking business in the process to become Malta's largest and leading banking and financial services provider.
The Bank's CEO Kenneth Farrugia remarked that in today's labour market, employee retention has become increasingly challenging, which makes such occasions even more special, and certainly worth celebrating. "Bank of Valletta is today actively transforming its business and operational model to strengthen its leadership position in the market. This change program is supported by highly talented individuals with diverse skills and experiences operating across the business, support, and control functions of the Bank. Whilst Bank of Valletta will be celebrating its 50th year in 2024, and has a rich history behind it, the Bank is dynamically transforming itself into a forward-looking and highly focused organization aiming to remain a leader and innovator in the market."
The need for a diverse and inclusive workforce is a must in today's modern-day employment reality. Within this context, the Bank's goal to attract the required human capital entails not only recruiting the right talent to support the Bank's aspirations and ambitions, but also ensuring that employees from diverse backgrounds feel a sense of belonging and engagement in a dynamic organization. Mr Ray Debattista, BOV's People and Culture Officer spoke about the Bank's efforts to position the bank as the employer of choice in the banking sector. Employment with Bank of Valletta opens up a myriad of experiences for employees seeking to develop a career in banking and financial services.
The Bank's Chairman, Dr Gordon Cordina stated that, "What distinguishes the people in front of me this evening is that, in spite of having spent all these years in the Bank's employ, they are still young in their enthusiasm and eagerness to deliver. It is this spirit that will take Bank of Valletta forward and enable us to continue growing."
