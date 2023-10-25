‘The role of health care practitioners and Banks can be closely linked to one another, as we both serve important roles in society. Nurses in particular play a pivotal role in the community caring for patients. Furthermore, they promote healthy lifestyles, advocate for patients and provide health education. In contrast, the purpose of a Bank's core services is to help customers lead financially healthy lives.' This was stated by Dipak Chouhan, Head of Business Development, Retail Banking at Bank of Valletta during the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses' (MUMN) annual conference, this year held in Gozo.
Whether it is saving for your first car, dream home, marriage, children's future or retirement, financial planning is critically important for someone who wants to realise these important life milestones.
‘Bank of Valletta can provide financial solutions for any stage of one's life, helping its' esteemed customers through a wide range of products and services, backed by digital solutions, solid customer service and expertise,' continued Mr Chouhan. ‘BOV can help promote saving for the future, responsible borrowing, provide insurance and investment products to suit your needs and risk profile, which in turn can contribute to financial peace of mind that should lead to a better and less stressful life.'
‘Nurses and midwives can have long gruelling schedules, and it can be difficult for them to devote the required time to assess, track and take the necessary steps to improve financial wellness. It is therefore more important to trust your finances in good hands. BOV provides tailored solutions to suit your unique needs through a diverse range of products and services that can be managed digitally anytime and anywhere,' concluded Mr Chouhan.
Bank of Valletta is a long-term partner of the MUMN and supports its members' who provide high standard professional services to the Maltese community. Through this alliance BOV seeks to extend the necessary assistance to MUMN members, helping them develop a closer more enduring relationship with the Bank.
