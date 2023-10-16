On October 4, 2023, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev and the World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova.
As reported on the website of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, during the negotiations, current issues on the cooperation agenda were discussed, as well as priority areas for further interaction between Turkmenistan and the World Bank Group.
