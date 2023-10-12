This first episode of 8TV Money Matters Season 5, titled 'The Overlooked Financial Centre' features interviews with Labuan International Business and Financial Centre's industry leaders, including Nik Mohamed Din Nik Musa, Director-General of Labuan Financial Services Authority, Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, Executive Chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd, and Datuk Chin Chee Kee, the Chairman of the Association of Labuan Trust Companies on the jurisdiction's achievements, future plans and challenges faced.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.