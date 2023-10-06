United Arab Emirates:
ADGM And DIFC Private Credit Regimes: What Fund Managers Need To Know
06 October 2023
Maples Group
In June 2022, the Dubai Financial Services Authority
("DFSA") promulgated a private credit fund regime
primarily for funds domiciled in the Dubai International Financial
Centre ("DIFC"). The Financial Services Regulatory
Authority ("FSRA") of the Abu Dhabi Global Market
("ADGM") followed suit with its own private credit
regulation in May 2023. Both frameworks lay out a platform to
provide alternative financing for SMEs at a time where credit is at
a premium and the asset class an attractive source of returns for
investors.
