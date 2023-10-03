The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) is pleased to announce that Mauritius has made remarkable progress in the global financial landscape, climbing 13 places in the latest Global Financial Centre Index (GFCI) 34, from 92nd in September 2022 to an impressive 68th in September 2023. This biannual report by Z/Yen Group evaluates and ranks financial centers worldwide based on key factors like the business environment, human capital, infrastructure, and reputation.

Mauritius' advancement underscores its commitment to a thriving financial sector that promotes growth and innovation. Positioned as an investment and financial hub connecting Africa, Asia, and beyond, Mauritius maintains strong governance and regulatory standards. This achievement reflects collaborative efforts from both public and private sectors, showcasing Mauritius as a competitive global financial player.

Access the full communiqué HERE.

