Regulation Of Financial Firm Business Appleby The Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 2022, (LCF Law) came into effect 1 July 2023. Any businesses carrying out activities regulated by the LCF Law must now have a licence (unless certain exemptions apply).

To The Point: Financial Regulation | 08/2023 Schoenherr Attorneys at Law Welcome to our to the point newsletter. Every month we look back at the most relevant developments in the area of financial regulation in the CEE region.

Commission Launches SFDR Consultations K&L Gates On 14 September, the European Commission launched both a public consultation and a targeted consultation on the implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

EU Sustainable Finance – Pulling It All Together Herbert Smith Freehills Are you struggling to keep track of the ever changing landscape of EU Sustainable Finance? As shown by a number of our previous posts...

The Seeds For SFDR II? Two EU Commission Consultations Goodwin Procter LLP The European Commission (the Commission) has published two consultations to both evaluate and assess enhancements to the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).