Luxembourg Administrative Court, 16 May 2023, No. 48.366C
The deduction of losses carried forward is only permissible to
the extent that the losses could not be offset against other net
income during the tax year corresponding to the financial year in
which these losses arose. Moreover, tax losses must be utilised as
promptly as possible, and a taxpayer is not entitled to spread them
over multiple years in the presence of positive taxable income.
A company is not permitted to carry forward losses accrued
during the years covered by a prior advance tax clearance.
Consequently, they cannot offset them with positive income
generated from the first year not covered by such advance tax
clearance.
