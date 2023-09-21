DEADLINE 2nd of October 2023

Аccording to the joint order of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) from January this year, a company can submit, after the statutory deadline, a one-time corrected data in its Annual Financial Statement and Tax Declaration for the previous calendar year (2022).

Data submission occurs in real time and online through the "Business Statistics" Information System. Corrective annual reports for 2023 can be submitted by October 2.

