Bulgaria:
Last Shot For Corrective Financial Statement
21 September 2023
Eurofast
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
DEADLINE 2nd of October 2023
Аccording to the joint order of the National Statistical
Institute (NSI) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) from January
this year, a company can submit, after the statutory deadline, a
one-time corrected data in its Annual Financial Statement and Tax
Declaration for the previous calendar year (2022).
Data submission occurs in real time and online through the
"Business Statistics" Information System. Corrective
annual reports for 2023 can be submitted by October 2.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Bulgaria
Alternative Investment Funds 2023
Patrikios Pavlou & Associates
The establishment and operation of Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs") is governed by the Alternative Investment Funds Law 124(I)/2018 ("AIF Law") as well as any secondary...
Record Turnover For TISE
GuernseyFinance
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced a record turnover for the first half of 2023. The Guernsey headquartered stock exchange has overcome macro-economic headwinds...
Regulation Round Up - August 2023
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to the UK Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.