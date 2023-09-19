The need for the financial sector to challenge the status quo and to look bravely at range of opportunities and competitive threats was the underlying theme of this year's annual FinanceMalta conference held at the Hilton Business Centre. The theme of 'Leading Change through Innovation' clearly resonated: the conference attracted 417 delegates, 20 sponsors, 14 exhibitors and over 40 speakers from Malta and overseas.Chairman George Vella, in his opening address, highlighted the three main pillars on which success could be built: sustainability, digitalisation, and internationalisation.

The morning and early afternoon sessions focussed mostly on areas of the industry that could offer growth in existing sectors and niche opportunities in new ones, including FinTech. The last sessions were dedicated to the MFSAC's Strategy with the heads of the Malta Business Registry and the Malta Financial Services Authority, as well as the Commissioner for Inland Revenue, giving updates on work done on the Strategy's 175 action points. The conference was closed by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

The conference marked the start of the networking season, which tends to slow down in summer but picks up again in September. Several events are already planned locally and internationally.

