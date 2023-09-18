ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Uncover the latest amendments brought forward to the Financial services Act through the Finance (miscellaneous provision) Act 2023 with Axis!

Join us in watching part 3 of the Axis finance act series 2023 as we dive into two significant developments: the introduction of AML/CFT legislation and the strengthened authority given to the FSC and its Chief Executive.

Don't miss out and stay informed with the latest updates.

Access a written version of the Compliance section within the Axis Finance Act Series 2023 right HERE!

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.