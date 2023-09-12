ARTICLE

Part 3 of our short video series on the Finance Act 2023 focuses on the changes brought to the financial services sector. Our team discusses the measures implemented to enhance Mauritius's attractiveness as an IFC, in particular the larger use of its fund structures. We also discuss the strengthening of the regulatory framework for virtual asset service providers and the financial services industry generally.

