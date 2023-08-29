ARTICLE

Bank of Valletta announced the re-launch of the BOV SME Invest Package after securing new funding through the Malta Development Bank's SME Guarantee Scheme.

The Package aims to facilitate access to finance for local SMEs and is designed to help businesses invest and expand their operations by granting capital and investment-related working capital at a reduced level of collateral and at an advantageous interest rate. This is mainly possible thanks to the risk-sharing mechanism jointly undertaken by BOV and MDB.

The BOV SME Invest is now offered at an attractive 3% interest rate, with a maximum lending amount of €750,000 payable over a period of 10 years. Businesses are only required to pay a 10% upfront contribution.

Speaking about the new BOV SME Invest, Mr Simon Grech who is responsible for the Bank's Commercial arm, highlighted BOV's commitment to offer key support to the local business community, with several beneficial financing options offered to sole traders, microbusinesses, and corporates. "The BOV SME Invest is offered with an 80% Guarantee through the Malta Development Bank, which in turn enables us to request fewer collateral requirements from our customers. It is also worth noting that we evaluate our product offering on a regular basis, to keep abreast of market trends whilst trying to offer better pricing options on our business financing solutions."

The BOV SME Invest Package is available until December 2024. Further information related to the Package including its terms and conditions, is available at: https://www.bov.com/content/bov-sme-invest-page.

All loans are subject to normal bank lending criteria. Interested businesses willing to benefit from the BOV SME Invest or any other Business Financing Product are invited to get in touch with BOV Business Development Unit on 2275 1122 or send an email to businessdevelopment@bov.com

