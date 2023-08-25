On August 23, 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) issued Circular No. 10/2023/TT-NHNN ("Circular 10"), suspending the implementation of certain provisions of Circular No. 06/2023/TT-NHNN ("Circular 06") concerning the offering of onshore loans to customers by credit institutions, including commercial banks and foreign bank branches. (See our previous coverage of Circular 06 here.) Both Circular 06 and Circular 10 will take effect on September 1, 2023.

Circular 10 re-allows three categories of loans that credit institutions were not allowed to provide under Circular 06, including:

Loans for making or acquiring capital contributions or shares in other companies which have not yet been listed on the securities market or registered for trading on the unlisted public company market (UPCoM) system.

Loans for paying capital contributions under capital contribution contracts, investment cooperation contracts, or business cooperation contracts for implementation of investment projects that fail to satisfy conditions for being put into business operation.

Loans for financial reimbursement.

This change is a result of the working session between Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam to consider loosening restrictions for loans to borrowers after the issuance of Circular No. 06/2023/TT-NHNN.

