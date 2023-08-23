by Bank of Valletta

21st August 2023

MyProfile@BOV Goes Live

Bank of Valletta announced that it has launched an online portal for the updating of personal customers records, enabling customers to update their profiles at their convenience, without personally going to a BOV Branch.

Over recent months, the Bank has embarked on an extensive project to update customer records. "It is very important for us to know our customers better. This makes this exercise a necessary and essential one," explained Simon Azzopardi, Chief Personal and Wealth Officer at Bank of Valletta. "The Bank needs to have updated customer records that correctly reflect the customer's current profile to ensure that it meets its regulatory obligations and is in the best position to deliver the best customer experience at every touch point. This also enables us to protect customers from fraud and financial crime, whilst facilitating future interactions, making them more efficient and seamless."

MyProfile@BOV will complement other methods currently being adopted by the Bank to update customer records. This will be particularly beneficial for individuals who value time efficiency and cannot visit a branch, waiting for in-person assistance. Upon logging into the portal, customers can conveniently review their personal information in sections and complete or update any missing details. Additionally, a user-friendly How-To Information Guide, along with a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, will be accessible to customers. The Bank's website also features a dedicated page that provides essential information pertaining to this service.

"The Bank's newly introduced digital portal provides an intuitive user experience. It adeptly guides customers in identifying missing or incorrect information and provides clear instructions on the necessary documents for upload. Another important aspect of this exercise is security. Customers are provided with secure access to a legitimate BOV portal providing peace of mind and effectively thwarting potential scams," explained Mr Azzopardi. "To this end, we are adopting a personalised approach, contacting customers individually by letter and asking them to use their BOV Internet Banking or Mobile Banking credentials to access the digital portal," he elaborated.

"We take pride in offering customers an additional channel for interaction, in alignment with our commitment to place customers at the heart of our operations. Through this novel digital portal, which was tested extensively with customers prior to its introduction, we are offering a technological solution that not only heightens efficiency but also upholds robust security standards, thereby enriching our customers' overall experience," concluded Mr Azzopardi.

Any queries regarding MyProfile@BOV or the updating of records can be addressed to the Bank by contacting its Customer Service Centre on 2131 2020.

