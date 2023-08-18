To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Strategically located in the heart of Asia Pacific, Labuan
International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) is well
positioned to tap into one of the fastest-growing regions in the
world. The jurisdiction shares a common time zone with major Asian
cities, while complementing the financial centres of Hong Kong,
Singapore and Shanghai. It is also situated within major transport
routes within the region. More than 70% of set-ups in Labuan IBFC
are from Asian region.
Labuan IBFC presents an ideal hub for those seeking to establish a
base or looking to expand their businesses in the most
cost-efficient manner within a low-risk operating environment. As
such, the Centre presents the perfect gateway for businesses
seeking to connect with Asia's economies and beyond.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
On 8 March 2023, the Government introduced the long-awaited Financial Accountability Regime Bill 2023 and Financial Accountability Regime (Consequential Amendments) Bill 2023 (collectively, the Bills) into Parliament.