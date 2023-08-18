self

Strategically located in the heart of Asia Pacific, Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) is well positioned to tap into one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. The jurisdiction shares a common time zone with major Asian cities, while complementing the financial centres of Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. It is also situated within major transport routes within the region. More than 70% of set-ups in Labuan IBFC are from Asian region.



Labuan IBFC presents an ideal hub for those seeking to establish a base or looking to expand their businesses in the most cost-efficient manner within a low-risk operating environment. As such, the Centre presents the perfect gateway for businesses seeking to connect with Asia's economies and beyond.

