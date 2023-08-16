On the 11th of July 2023, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published a statement1 underlining its expectations with respect to the nature and extent of sustainability disclosures to be included in both equity and debt prospectuses prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation.2

In setting out the rationale behind this statement, ESMA notes that notwithstanding the European Commission's plans (which are currently in the pipeline) to tackle sustainability-related disclosures as part of the proposed Listing Act3 and EU Green Bond Standard4 (EU GBS), any prospectuses published in the interim period should include sustainability-related disclosures to the extent that these are considered 'material' to an investor in accordance with article 6 of the Prospectus Regulation. When determining what exactly constitutes 'material' information, ESMA states that the specific circumstances of the issuer, as well as the nature of the securities in question, will need to be considered. For instance, any statements concerning the sustainability profile of the issuer and/or the securities being issued will need to be duly justified within the prospectus. Additionally, ESMA goes on to clarify that any sustainability-related disclosures published by the issuer in accordance with its obligations under the Non-Financial Reporting Directive5 and/or the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive6 are to be included in equity prospectuses.

As for prospectuses relating to 'use of proceeds' bonds (such as green bonds) or sustainability-linked bonds, ESMA also provides some clarity regarding expected prospectus disclosures, including (in relation to 'use of proceeds' bonds) information on the use and management of the bond proceeds and (in relation to sustainability-linked bonds) information regarding the key performance indicators and sustainability performance targets selected by the issuer in question.

