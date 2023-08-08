As from 1 January 2024, Payment Services Providers established in Luxembourg or offering payment services in Luxembourg (including banks, electronic money institutions and other regulated payment institutions) must monitor cross-border payments and report information on beneficiaries receiving more than 25 cross-border payments per quarter to the VAT Authorities.

The relevant legislation transposes EU Directive 2020/284 of 18 February 2020 (amending the EU (VAT) Directive 2006/112/EU) and provides for administrative penalties for non-compliance. An EU wide central electronic system will be set up to allow exchange of information and cross-checks amongst the EU VAT Authorities.

For more details on the rules please see our article below.

Download

CESOP:

new reporting requirements for PSPs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.