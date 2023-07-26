by PwC

25th July 2023

PwC Malta is pleased to announce the firm's new appointments of Pamela Mamo and Mark Tabone as Directors within PwC's Academy and Advisory lines of service respectively, and Etienne Bonnici who has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

David Valenzia, Territory Senior Partner at PwC Malta, says:"I am very proud of these new appointments, which have taken effect on 1 July 2023. These appointments reflect the continuing diversification of our business, and the multidisciplinary nature of our offerings.''

Pamela is leading PwC's Academy – the firm's external training offerings, covering learning and education (L&E) strategies, e-learn developments, training platforms and learning architecture and delivery of client specific training solutions. Pamela first joined the firm in 2004 as an audit associate and in 2007 moved into an internal role to assist in setting up the Human Capital function of PwC. In 2013, Pamela took over the responsibility for the strategy & business development aspect of PwC's Academy leading a team of learning professionals. She has a key role in driving the Academy as a leading training service provider in line with the national quality education standards and in line with digital education requirements for the 21st century. She has an active role in providing L&E consulting to clients, designing training curricula and scoping of courses, designing niche training products in line with Malta's skills gaps, meeting clients to analyse their training needs and to assist them in translating their needs into effective training programmes. She continues to be one of the firm's business skills trainers and has developed and delivered several training programmes to PwC's managerial team and to PwC's Academy external clients around the areas of learning, talent management, leadership and management skills, coaching, staff development & effective people communication.

Mark became part of the Assurance line of service at PwC Malta in 2003, gaining invaluable experience at PwC Jersey, London, and New York. He moved to the Advisory Deals practice in 2011 being specifically involved in Transaction Services, covering a range of areas such as due diligence, business valuations, impairment assessments and feasibility studies amongst others. He has managed a series of Financial Due Diligence projects both locally and internationally operating at PwC London and Milan. Mark is presently responsible for the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions sector in Advisory. The importance of M&A has, for some time, been highlighted by clients, with PwC investing in further developing a target team, whilst also collaborating with the PwC Corporate Finance network globally. Graduated at the University of Malta, Mark is a Certified Public Accountant holding ACCA and MIA fellowships.

Etienne has over 15 years of IT management experience within the firm and is responsible for leading and driving PwC's Malta technology and information security strategy. Etienne joined PwC in 2002 after successfully completing his studies at the University of Malta and leads a team of technical experts in various environments. Over the years, he has been involved in the performance of systems and process controls reviews, including documenting and assessing controls over operations and management, application change control, computer operations, security administration, physical and logical security and disaster recovery planning for a number of clients. Etienne has also been responsible for providing outsourcing services for ICT infrastructure management and support to a number of clients in a range of industries.

PwC Malta continues to invest in differentiating capabilities that allow the firm to deliver on its purpose, to be a community of solvers coming together in unexpected ways and continuing to help organisations build trust and deliver sustained outcomes. These appointments demonstrate the plan for the sustainability of the firm, and reflect the opportunities that exist for all.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 152 countries with over 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com/mt.

© 2023 PricewaterhouseCoopers. All rights reserved. 'PwC' refers to the Malta member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.