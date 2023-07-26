Mauritius:
The FSC Releases Guidance Notes On Stablecoins For Public Consultation
26 July 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 24 July 2023, The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius
(FSC) has released a draft Guidance Notes on Stablecoins for public
consultation, aligning with its transparent rule-making
process.
These notes aim to convey the FSC's regulatory approach to
stablecoins after the enactment of the VAITOS Act. Interested
stakeholders and the general public can provide comments and
feedback on the draft Guidance Notes via email at
fintechconsultation@fscmauritius.org until 11 August 2023.
It's important to note that the proposals are subject to
revision based on received feedback and do not reflect the final
position of the FSC.
Access the full communiqué HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Mauritius
Regulation Of Financial Firm Business In Guernsey
Walkers
This briefing is the third in a series of briefings by Walkers on the Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2022 (the "LCFL"), and provides an overview of the licensing...
Writing A Winning Business Plan
Finance Malta
Writing a winning business plan involves careful research, strategic thinking, and effective communication. A traditional business plan format is very detail-oriented and holds a comprehensive plan.
Regulatory Insights
KPMG in Cyprus
In a world of increased globalisation, regulation continues to be a key driver of the strategic agenda for financial services firms.
Green Loans
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
The term ‘green loan' has become increasingly omnipresent in economic and market discourse. What is a ‘green loan' and what distinguishes it from your typical ‘loan'?