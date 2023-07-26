On 24 July 2023, The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) has released a draft Guidance Notes on Stablecoins for public consultation, aligning with its transparent rule-making process.

These notes aim to convey the FSC's regulatory approach to stablecoins after the enactment of the VAITOS Act. Interested stakeholders and the general public can provide comments and feedback on the draft Guidance Notes via email at fintechconsultation@fscmauritius.org until 11 August 2023.

It's important to note that the proposals are subject to revision based on received feedback and do not reflect the final position of the FSC.

Access the full communiqué HERE.

