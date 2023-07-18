Users of BNF Bank's website can now experience an enhanced digital experience, as the Bank launches its new intuitive and enhanced website, designed to give customers excellence in user-centricity.

With a fresh interface, simple and enhanced navigation elements, streamlined content and a responsive design, the new platform provides customers with a more engaging experience. The technology behind the platform also ensures, not just a more responsive experience, but also the most robust security, guaranteeing the highest level of protection to clients.

Daniel Cutajar Chief Technology & Operations Officer at BNF Bank explained how the new design is focused on making the website easier and faster to navigate, with updated content to assist visitors in finding the right product, service or rate for their financial needs. "This project is our first step of the Bank's digital transformation journey, that aspires to always offer the best and most advanced technological tools to our customers, reinforcing the Bank's resolve to promote digital customer interactions across our virtual touch-points and platforms." he noted.

Mr Cutajar continued "we recognise the transformative power of technology in today's fast-paced corporate landscape and the crucial part it plays in future-proofing our Bank, whilst assuring our clients of the trust-worthiness of the Bank as their lifetime financial partner."

Click on www.bnf.bank to check out the new website.

