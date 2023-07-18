The Investment Services framework in Malta offers various advantages to manufacturers and service providers looking to set-up shop or expand their presence in Europe. A robust regulatory framework, coupled with a practical and approachable regulator, the Malta Financial Services Authority, are few of the key benefits highlighted by licence holders who have established themselves in Malta. The Country also offers a fiscally efficient tax framework and other cost advantages including cost of staff, office space, professional fees and supervisory fees, and a superior corporate governance regime, designed to provide an ideal home for any service provider. Another complementing factor is the legislative framework Malta operates with, which is in line with the ECB and EU Directives.

The main activities in the investment services sector in Malta are comprised predominantly of collective investment schemes and their service providers including asset managers, depositaries and fund administrators, investment firms, trading venues, central securities depositaries, central counterparties, and benchmark administrators. Malta's development as an international financial centre is amply reflected in the range of financial services available, were in addition to the traditional retail functions, banks and investment firms are increasingly offering private and alternative investment propositions. Malta also hosts a number of financial institutions specialising in trade-related products such as structured trade finance, factoring and forfeiting.

