During the first semester of 2023, several pieces of legislation and other guidance documents related to sustainable finance in the asset management industry have been published by national and European authorities.

Amongst these are:

the EU Commission's June 2023 sustainable finance package;

the EU Commission FAQ on the interpretation and implementation of Taxonomy Regulation and SFDR;

the European Supervisory Authorities (" ESAs ")' consolidated Q&A on the SFDR and the SFDR RTS;

the RTS on nuclear energy and fossil gas investment disclosures under SFDR;

the CSSF update of its FAQ on SFDR;

the CSSF SFDR data collection exercises;

the CSSF's supervisory priorities in the area of sustainable finance;

the new ESMA Guidelines on MiFID II suitability requirements; and

the ESMA's final report on the new MiFID II Guidelines on product governance rule.

