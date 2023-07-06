On 29 June 2023, The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius released a draft Guidelines on Cloud Computing Services for public consultation, seeking feedback from stakeholders and the public.

These guidelines aim to establish best practices for FSC licensees adopting cloud computing services. Comments and feedback can be submitted via email until 21 July 2023.

The draft guidelines are subject to revision based on the input received during the consultation process. Access the full communiqué HERE.

