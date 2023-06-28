>On June 21, 2023, the Board of the National Bank of Belarus decided to decrease the refinancing rate from 9,75% to 9,5% per annum (p.a.). We remind you that in March 2023 the rate was 11% p.a. and has been decreasing monthly since.

For reference: the refinancing rate affects the rates on loans, deposits and the interbank market.

Additionally, the National Bank lowered the overnight credit rate from 10,75 % to 10,5 % p.a. and the overnight deposit rate from 8,75 % to 8,5 % p.a.

You can read the National Bank's press release at the following link: https://www.nbrb.by/press/14451.

