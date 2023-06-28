Belarus:
Belarusian Refinancing Rate Continues To Decrease
28 June 2023
GRATA International
>On June 21, 2023, the Board of the National Bank of Belarus
decided to decrease the refinancing rate from 9,75% to 9,5% per
annum (p.a.). We remind you that in March 2023 the
rate was 11% p.a. and has been decreasing monthly since.
For reference: the refinancing rate affects the rates on
loans, deposits and the interbank market.
Additionally, the National Bank lowered the overnight credit
rate from 10,75 % to 10,5 % p.a. and the overnight deposit rate
from 8,75 % to 8,5 % p.a.
You can read the National Bank's press release at the
following link: https://www.nbrb.by/press/14451.
