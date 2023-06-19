by Bank of Valletta

15th June 2023

At Bank of Valletta, customer feedback is a key variable for us to be truly customer-driven. By actively listening to different customer perspectives, the Bank is gaining valuable insights that are essential in shaping the Bank's offering and in designing valuable experiences. Over the past eighteen months, the Bank's Voice of the Customer programme connected with thousands of customers. The Bank received feedback from over 24,000 customers in 2022, who gave valuable insights on what makes them happy with service offers and what frustrates them in their present interactions with the Bank.

To celebrate the value of customer feedback and express gratitude for the active role that customers are playing in shaping the Bank's service, the Customer Experience team invited several customers who participated in recent research exercises to an event at the BOV Premium Banking offices. This event also served as a platform to interact with customers, fostering meaningful conversations of customer perceptions, their expectations, and their suggestions for improvement.

Customers were presented with a token of appreciation by BOV Chief Digital Officer, Theodoros Papadopoulos. Sharing his passion for exceptional customer service, he emphasised the significance of customer experience in the Bank's core values. "Customer experience is the heart and soul of our Bank. We strive to create meaningful connections and design services that cater to our customers' needs. Together with our customers, we will continue to build a future that is centred on excellence and customer satisfaction."

Simon Azzopardi, Chief Wealth Management Officer, thanked customers for their trust and loyalty. "We have already acted on feedback received and improved our services in a number of areas, including the opening of 10 regional branches once a week till 1900 hours, early opening times every Friday and Saturday reserved for the elderly, refurbishment of Zabbar, Sliema, Paola, Siggiewi and Zurrieq branches, as well as cash recycling to improve ATM uptime. We are focusing on making customer satisfaction our priority and reaffirming the Bank's unwavering dedication to improvement."

Daniela Azzopardi, Head of CX, UX and Creative Hub said that this event was a way to foster an environment of open communication and collaboration. "We remain committed to nurturing strong customer relationships and to continuously enhancing our service offering. We apologise where we have failed to meet expectations and value customer opinions. These enable us to continuously evolve and put the customer at the centre of everything we do."

