The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") of Mauritius has issued a communiqué on 08 June 2023 to remind all licensees and registered individuals to renew their annual licenses and pay the corresponding fees.

Due to 01 July being a Saturday this year, the new due date for renewal is 3 July 2023. The specific fees to be paid are outlined in the Financial Services (Consolidated Licensing and Fees) Rules.

Licensees can conveniently pay their fees and those of their clients through the FSC One Platform, which allows for automatic payment instructions. Alternatively, if there are any issues with the online platform, licensees can make payments via bank transfer and submit the relevant payment details on the provided email address.

Access the full communiqué HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.