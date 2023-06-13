Mauritius Finance held a post-budget 2023-24 panel discussion on 07 June 2023. The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, as a participant in the panel highlighted the significance of the financial services sector, which contributes 13.6% to the country's GDP and employs over 15,000 people.

The budget aims to provide a new impetus to the sector, focusing on its growth and sustainability. Measures to improve the ease and cost of doing business, enhance the attractiveness of financial services products, and develop a skilled workforce were outlined. Initiatives were also introduced to position Mauritius as a wealth management hub.

The Minister emphasized the importance of a dedicated budget for promoting the financial services sector, which would address negative perceptions and increase international visibility.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

