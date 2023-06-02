The OECD, along with the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius and the Bank of Mauritius, has recommenced a joint initiative aimed at enhancing regional capacity-building in financial market governance.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) have extended their collaborative capacity-building program to support financial market governance until December 2024.

The program is delivered through the FSC's Regional Centre of Excellence (RCE) in partnership with the Bank of Mauritius (BOM). In the previous years, the RCE conducted capacity-building workshops based on the OECD's international policy standards and best practices, covering various market governance issues such as foreign investment policy, financial consumer protection, supervision of insurance and pension markets, crypto-asset regulation, and anti-corruption cooperation. The workshops engaged officials from the Mauritian government, policymakers from ministries, and market authorities from over seven African nations.

The renewed program will continue the collaboration for another two years, focusing on foundational financial and capital market elements, emerging trends like sustainability and digitalization, and tailoring OECD instruments and analysis to local conditions. The workshops and resources will be available to government officials in Mauritius and across Africa.

