Write-Down Of Credit Suisse's AT1s – A Singapore Perspective
01 June 2023
WongPartnership LLP
There has been much ado about additional Tier 1 instruments
(AT1s) in the wake of the wipeout of CHF16 billion
worth of AT1s issued by Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit
Suisse) ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory
Authority. We set out below a brief on what AT1s are and what has
happened to Credit Suisse's AT1s, and share our views on
locally-issued AT1s and the stance of the Monetary Authority of
Singapore.
Please click here to view the full report.
