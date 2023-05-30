Loyens & Loeff have contributed to the GLI Initial Public Offerings 2023 Guide, presenting Luxembourg's favourable and stable legal framework for international IPOs.

In 2022, the IPO market and equity capital markets in general in Luxembourg followed a similar trend as the broader European market. 2022 brought a lot of uncertainty and geopolitical instability as markets needed to cope with rising inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes, a war in Ukraine, and an energy crisis in Europe – all leading to recession fears.

Against this backdrop, the traditional IPO market remained largely closed in Europe. The Grand Duchy still remains a very stable jurisdiction to do business in, and thus is still considered a jurisdiction of choice for activities in the IPO and equity capital markets.

To learn more about the IPO process, listing requirements and potential risks, please read the chapter below!

