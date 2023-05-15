ARTICLE

As we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Mauritius IFC, we are pleased to share with you the latest edition of Mauritius Finance Magazine, May 2023. This edition covers a range of insightful articles on investment opportunities in Africa, the impact of digitalization on the financial sector, and the latest updates on regulatory changes in Mauritius.

Please access the magazine and learn more about the latest developments in the financial industry in Mauritius HERE.

