by Bank of Valletta

2nd May 2023

Bank of Valletta will be offering customers a unique opportunity to invest in a newly launched MAPFRE MSV Life product which will be made available through BOV Branches, BOV Investment Centres and BOV's Private Banking Arm for a limited period.

The Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 is a single contribution investment linked to FONDMAPFRE GUARANTÍA V, F. I., a fund managed by MAPFRE ASSET MANAGEMENT, SGIIC, S.A. and is designed to distribute three payments equivalent of 3.2% of the initial contribution and repay the initial contribution at maturity. The Annual Percentage Rate equates to 3.01%. These distributions, along with the initial investment amount, are guaranteed by MAPFRE Inversión SV, SA, provided that the plan is held to maturity.

The Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 has a fixed duration of just over 3 years and two months with the investment commencing on 16 May 2023 and maturing on the 22 July 2026. Additionally, for flexibility purposes, six liquidity window dates are being made available, during which investors can surrender their Plan at the Net Asset Value of the linked fund.

Tonia Parascandalo, Head of BOV's Bancassurance Office highlighted the benefits of the Bank's close collaboration with MAPFRE MSV Life. "Bank of Valletta offers a wide range of MAPFRE MSV Life products, ranging from protection plans, saving plans, lump sum investments, Personal Pension Plans and WorkSave Pension Schemes. Through these options, we can offer varied investment strategies, such as With Profits and Unit Linked options, growth or distribution of income, to meet customers' preferences."

Simon Azzopardi, Bank of Valletta's Chief Wealth Management Officer also commented on this new product. "We are pleased to offer this product on the market as we continuously strive to offer more attractive investment options that meet the different needs of our customers. This is in line with our strategy to put customers at the centre of everything we do. The Guaranteed Income and Capital Plan 2026 is ideal for those customers who prefer a regular distribution of income and a guaranteed return".

Investors over the age of 18 are eligible to apply for the product subject to a minimum contribution of €5,000. While no charges are applicable, neither to invest nor to withdraw the capital, a 5% charge is levied if funds are accessed outside any of the liquidity time windows available during the period between May 2023 and July 2026. The product is being made available until 8th May 2023. Further information on the MAPFRE MSV Life Guaranteed Income and Capital Plan 2026 can be obtained from any BOV Branch or Investment Centre.

In addition, you may find information here

The value of your investment may go down as well as up only in case of early surrender. If held to maturity your Capital and income are Guaranteed by MAPFRE INVERSIÓN SV, SA, a company authorised and regulated by the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). This guarantee is subject to limitations as outlined in the Plan documentation.

Issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c., 58, Triq San Zakkarija, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1130. Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is an enrolled Tied Insurance Intermediary under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta for MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. (MMSV). MMSV is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap. 403 of the Laws of Malta. Both entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.The product is manufactured by MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. and distributed by Bank of Valletta p.l.c.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.